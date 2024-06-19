SCORPIONS Perform At Rock In Rio Lisboa 2024; Video Streaming

Scorpions performed live at the 20th anniversary of Rock In Rio Lisboa on June 15, bringing their 40 Years Of Love At First Sting to the event. Check out video below of the show:

Setlist:

"Coming Home"

"Gas In The Tank"

"Make It Real"

"The Zoo"

"I'm Leaving You"

"Crossfire"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Delicate Dance"

"Send Me An Angel"

"Wind Of Change" (with new opening lyrics)

"Tease Me Please Me"

"The Same Thrill"

"New Vision" (drum solo)

"Blackout"

"Big City Nights"

Encore:

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like a Hurricane"

On June 8th, German rock legends Scorpions brought their Love At First Sting 40th Anniversary Tour to OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of Room Of Mirrors and shot in 4K, can be viewed below.

