SCORPIONS Perform “Dynamite” From Rock In Rio 1985; Classic Video Streaming

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have uploaded classic footage performing Blackout track "Dynamite” from Rock In Rio 1985. “Dynamite" opens up side B of the album.

1985 was the first edition of the Rock In Rio festival. It was held from January 11-20 and an estimated 1.4 million attended. Scorpions performed on two days of the festival – Tuesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 19.

Check out previous footage of Blackout song "Can't Live Without You":

Watch previous footage of the Love At First Sting classic "Still Loving You":

Check out previous video of the Scorps performing Animal Magnetism track “Make It Real”: