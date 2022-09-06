SCORPIONS Perform "No One Like You" And "Rock You Like A Hurricane" In Atlantic City; Video
September 6, 2022, an hour ago
Scorpions are currently on the North American leg of their Rock Believer tour. Crazyscorps has uploaded footage of the band performing "No One Like You" and "Rock You Like A Hurricane" during their show last night (September 5) in Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Casino. Watch below:
Whitesnake were forced to cancel their support slot on the Scorpions tour due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.” Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from Sweden's Thundermother.
Remaining dates:
September
7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only