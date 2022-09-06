SCORPIONS Perform "No One Like You" And "Rock You Like A Hurricane" In Atlantic City; Video

Scorpions are currently on the North American leg of their Rock Believer tour. Crazyscorps has uploaded footage of the band performing "No One Like You" and "Rock You Like A Hurricane" during their show last night (September 5) in Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Casino. Watch below:

Whitesnake were forced to cancel their support slot on the Scorpions tour due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.” Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from Sweden's Thundermother.

Remaining dates:

September

7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only