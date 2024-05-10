SCORPIONS Perform “Still Loving You” At Rock In Rio 1986; Classic Video Streaming

May 10, 2024, an hour ago

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have uploaded classic footage performing Love At First Sting track “Still Loving You” from Rock In Rio 1985.

Check out previous video of the Scorps performing Animal Magnetism track “Make It Real”:

Scorpions recently finished up their Love At First Sting Las Vegas residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark album.