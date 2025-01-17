SCORPIONS Postpone "Coming Home To Las Vegas" Residency; New Dates Revealed
January 17, 2025, 51 minutes ago
Announcing the postponement of their "Coming Home To Las Vegas" residency, rock legends Scorpions have issued the following:
"We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home To Las Vegas residency to August 2025. The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!"
The new dates are confirmed for August 14, 16, 19, 21, 23. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.
Scorpions add: "All other previously-announced performances are currently scheduled to go on as planned. See below for all upcoming tour dates, and come rock with us as we celebrate 60 years of Scorpions!"
Tour dates:
March
15 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
April
16 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BRB Mané Garrincha
19 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Monsters of Rock @ Allianz Parque
21 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage
24 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tecnopolis
30 - Bogota, Colombia - Masters of Rock Festival
May
3 - Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
June
4 - Skive, Denmark - Skive Festival
6 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Tampere, Finland - Nokia Arena
11 - Riga, Latvia - Arēna Rīga
16 - Gdansk, Poland - Ergo Arena
18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
24 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
27 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Parc de Can Zam – Barcelona Rock Fest
July
5 - Hannover, Germany - Heinz von Heiden Arena
10 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone
12 - Locarno, Switzerland - Piazza Grande – Moon&Stars Festival
15 - Pamplona, Spain - Navarra Arena
18 - Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal - Meo Marés Vivas Festival
21 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival
24 - Nimes, France - Arènes de Nîmes
August
14 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood
16 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood
19 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood
21 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood
23 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood