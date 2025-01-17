SCORPIONS Postpone "Coming Home To Las Vegas" Residency; New Dates Revealed

Announcing the postponement of their "Coming Home To Las Vegas" residency, rock legends Scorpions have issued the following:

"We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home To Las Vegas residency to August 2025. The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!"

The new dates are confirmed for August 14, 16, 19, 21, 23. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Scorpions add: "All other previously-announced performances are currently scheduled to go on as planned. See below for all upcoming tour dates, and come rock with us as we celebrate 60 years of Scorpions!"

Tour dates:

March

15 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

April

16 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BRB Mané Garrincha

19 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Monsters of Rock @ Allianz Parque

21 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

24 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tecnopolis

30 - Bogota, Colombia - Masters of Rock Festival

May

3 - Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

June

4 - Skive, Denmark - Skive Festival

6 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

9 - Tampere, Finland - Nokia Arena

11 - Riga, Latvia - Arēna Rīga

16 - Gdansk, Poland - Ergo Arena

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

24 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

27 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Parc de Can Zam – Barcelona Rock Fest

July

5 - Hannover, Germany - Heinz von Heiden Arena

10 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

12 - Locarno, Switzerland - Piazza Grande – Moon&Stars Festival

15 - Pamplona, Spain - Navarra Arena

18 - Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal - Meo Marés Vivas Festival

21 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

24 - Nimes, France - Arènes de Nîmes

August

14 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

16 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

19 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

21 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

23 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood