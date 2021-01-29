SCORPIONS - Rare 1983 TV Performance Of “Make It Real” Unearthed

Rare video footage of the Scorpions performing the Animal Magnetism album track, "Make It Real", live on the German TV show Rockpop In Concert in December 1983 can be seen below. Footage licensed from ZDF Enterprises.

Previously released footage of the band performing "Dynamite", "Can't Live Without You", "Holiday", "Always Somewhere", "Blackout", and "Coming Home" at the same show is available below.