SCORPIONS Release Classic Performance Of “Can’t Get Enough” From Rock In Rio 1985

July 26, 2024, 9 minutes ago

news scorpions hard rock rarities

SCORPIONS Release Classic Performance Of “Can’t Get Enough” From Rock In Rio 1985

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have uploaded classic footage performing Lovedrive track “Can’t Get Enough”. The song opens Side B of the 1979 album

1985 was the first edition of the Rock In Rio festival. It was held from January 11-20 and an estimated 1.4 million attended. Scorpions performed on two days of the festival – Tuesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 19.

More from Rock In Rio 1985:

Iconic track "The Zoo", the single earned the most success in the U.K., peaking at #75:

Energetic Blackout tune "Dynamite":

Blackout song "Can't Live Without You":

Love At First Sting classic "Still Loving You":

Animal Magnetism track “Make It Real”:



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources