Scorpions have released a Fan Signs Video 3 for their single, "Sign Of Hope". Watch below.

A message states: "Scorpions are very excited to share the third and final 'Sign Of Hope' fan video. Many thanks to all who joined us to share our message."

Stream/download "Sign Of Hope" here.

"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 1):

"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 2):