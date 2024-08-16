SCORPIONS Shares Kaléidospop 1977 Full Concert; Video

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have shared a rare 29-minute studio concert from Kaléidospop on May 7, 1977. The concert features the lineup of Klaus Meine (vocals), Rudolf Schenker (guitar), Uli Jon Roth (guitar), Francis Buchholz (bass), and Herman Rarebell (drums).

Scorpions were coming off their latest record Virgin Killer, issued in October 1976, and their next album Taken By Force would be released in December 1977.

Setlist:

“All Night Long”

“Pictured Life”

“Backstage Queen”

“Polar Nights”

“In Trance”

“Speedy’s Coming”

“Dark Lady”

“Robot Man”