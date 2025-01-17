SCORPIONS Upload “Bad Boys Running Wild” From Hellfest 2022

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have released a live performance of the Love At First Sting classic “Bad Boys Running Wild” from France’s Hellfest 2022.

More footage from the band's Hellfest 2022 appearance can be viewed below:

Scorpions recently announced "60th Anniversary - Coming Home" a unique concert experience in their hometown, Hannover, Germany, on July 5, 2025. The show will include special guests, including Judas Priest.

Tickets are available via Eventim.


