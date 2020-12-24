Scotland's VICTORIUS Release New Single "Never Be The Same"; Free Download Available

Victorius, the NWOBHM / thrash inspired band hailing from Dundee and Glasgow, Scotland, have issued the following update:

"Things have certainly changed over this year. We all miss live shows, meeting friends, listening to awesome live bands... things will "Never Be The Same". So, here is a new song from us with that very title.

"The song is pretty relevant to today's situation as it relates to us all wanting to get back to playing gigs and seeing your faces again, so we can all celebrate once more, the amazing feeling that live music gives us!

"And as an early Christmas gift, it will be free to download from Bandcamp for the first 200 people. Don't worry if you're not quick enough to grab yourself a download, you can stream it from Bandcamp as well! It will be appearing on all the usual streaming services soon.

"Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by our very own drummer Ryan Shepherd at Strait Up Studios in Dundee. We think this is one of the best songs we've written and look forward to hearing what you all think."

Grab your Christmas gift from the band here.