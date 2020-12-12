SCOTT IAN Announces Holiday Happy Hour

Motor Sister alumni Scott Ian (Anthrax, The Damned Things), Jim Wilson (Mother Superior, Rollins Band), and Pearl Aday (Meat Loaf, Pearl) will get together later this month for a live online stream in support of charity.

"Happy Hour is back for the holidays," says Scott Ian. "I’m looking forward to hanging with you all again! We’re gonna play songs for you, we’re gonna hang with special guests, we’re gonna make a holiday cocktail (stay tuned for ingredients)! 100% of the proceeds will be given to Toys For Tots and No Kid Hungry. See you Friday December 18 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST."

Get your tickets now at this location.