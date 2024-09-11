SCOTT IAN Talks New ANTHRAX Album – “We Want This Record To Punch People In The Face”

Scott Ian says he wants Anthrax’s upcoming album to “punch people in the face” in a new interview with Yahoo.com.

Anthrax’s most recent full-length is 2016’s For All Kings.

“We’re taking our time and not rushing anything because we want it to be exactly how we want it,” Ian says.

“We’re not in a place in our lives anymore where we could have dropped everything and said, ‘Alright, we’ve got two months of studio time. Let’s finish writing and then get in there and record it all and do the vocals. Mix, master and we’re done – like in the old days.’ We have families and commitments now, so it can’t work that way anymore and hasn’t in a long time.”

“With the songs we’ve written, we’d be able to put together a nine- or 10-song record that would be thrashier than anything we’ve done in a long time,” Ian says. “But there would also be a way to make it a very different kind of album depending on which songs we choose."

“And I can tell you, I know which way I’m leaning. And I think we’re all on the same page. We want this record to punch people in the face. And then we can use the bonus tracks for other things, but in the context of the record, I really want it to hit hard.”

