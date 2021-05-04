SCOTT WEILAND The Focus Of New Episode Of "Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..."; Video Trailer

Reelz has released a trailer for the upcoming new episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., airing Sunday, May 9 at 3 ET/PT.

Known affectionately as “The Last Great Rockstar”, grunge icon Scott Weiland died on December 3rd, 2015. The singer and songwriter was just 48. His death came suddenly while on the road with his new band The Wildabouts.

Scott sold over 20 million records as lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots, and super-group Velvet Revolver, and he famously lived the rockstar lifestyle to the full. As sales skyrocketed he indulged in all the excesses that come with success in the music business, but all the time he was battling alcoholism and mental illness.

At the height of his career he developed a devastating heroin addiction, and towards the end of his life his behaviour became increasingly unpredictable and erratic. The Examiner’s Report cites mixed drug toxicity as the cause of death - but there was no heroin found in Scott’s system, and renowned forensic pathologist Dr Michael Hunter believes that Scott’s well documented drug use doesn’t present the full picture. He investigates Scott’s troubled past and discovers a catalogue of traumatic events and dangerous activities in Scott’s life story. Together they created the circumstances for him to die suddenly and without warning on a cold winter’s day alone on his tour bus.