SCREAM COLLISON Signs With Wormholedeath, Announces Debut Album Memories

Hailing from Greece, hard rock metallers Scream Collision have signed a deal for the release of their debut album, Memories, with Wormholedeath.

A statement from the band reads: "We are really happy and honoured to announce that Scream Collision will be joining Wormholedeath Records for the release of our debut album, Memories. The guys (and girls) from Wormholedeath have been great and seem to enjoy the music apart from the business side of things, which is quite refreshing in the current state of the industry. We hope for a long and fruitful cooperation and that Wormholedeath can be the vehicle that lets us share our music with the World. - ﻿Rock on, Rock Hard, Stay Safe!"

Check out the Memories album trailer:

Memories is a loose concept album, about a man battling mental turmoil and breakdown, and emerging victorious for a bit of an uplift towards the end. The main concept connects the songs of the album, but every song is a bit different and has its own character.

Tracklisting:

"Mess Inside My Head (Memories)"

"Nightmares"

"The Last Straw"

"Asylum"

"AWOL"

"Invincible"

"Rigged Game"

For further details, visit Scream Collision on Facebook.