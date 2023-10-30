SCREAM MAKER Release "Perpetual Burning" Music Video

Polish heavy metal rockers, Scream Maker, have released a video for "Perpetual Burning", the opening track of their fourth studio album, Land Of Fire, released back in July. Check out the video below, and order/save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Perpetual Burning"

"Can't Stop The Rain"

"Everybody Needs Illusions"

"Zombies"

"A Nail In The Head"

"The Rider"

"Dark Side Of Mine"

"Way To The Moon"

"Land Of Fire"

"See The Light"

"Below"

"Perpetual Burning" video:

"Everybody Needs Illusions" video:

"See The Light" video:

"Can't Stop The Rain" video:

Scream Maker are:

Sebastian Stodolak - vocals

Michał Wrona - guitar

Bartosz Ziółkowski - guitar

Jan Radosz - bass

Tomasz Sobieszek - drums