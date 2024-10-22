Sculptor ALAN WILLIAMS Gathers Materials For MOTÖRHEAD Legend LEMMY's Memorial Bust; Video

The 2024 edition of Bloodstock Open Air featured a re-creation of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s dressing room, as well as a a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony where a bust of Lemmy was unveiled.

The new video features sculptor Alan Williams gathering the materials together to create the bust. The bust is made from Bolt croppers, Challenger II tank track connectors, Harley Davidson break disks, heat exchanger parts, airplane turbine parts, retired tools, motorbike sprockets, car clutches, gearbox components and a variety of nuts & bolts.

Alan Williams joined Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne on the BOA sofa where he talked about getting the call to create the now, infamous bust of Lemmy Kilmister. The Lemmy bust will be on display at Nottingham Rock City, where it will remain until Bloodstock 2025.