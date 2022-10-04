SEASON OF GHOSTS Vocalist SOPHIA Confirmed As Voice Actor For Old School Anime Project Constancy: Roa (Trailer)

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia Aslanides has checked in with the following update:

"Excited to announce my participation in Infinity Ark's Constancy: Roa OVA! I'll be the voice of Freya, that speaks and sings throughout the series. For all you old school anime lovers, here's info on the crowdfunding campaign!"

A synopsis of Conastancy: Roa and the trailer is available below.

In the near future Garrett Oswald a brilliant scientist creates the Cygens, by combining organic cells with inorganic components. With the assistance of a highly sophisticated computer running specialized software implanted in the human brain, a subject can learn to completely control their own cells at will. This allows them to remove usual human limitations such as a finite lifespan, irreparable neural injuries, and susceptibility to disease. A new incoming regime and President in the United States however rescinds the “Human Decency Act” an action which would result in war with the Cygens. The story follows Roa a newly reborn Cygen and the events that spiral around her.

Season Of Ghosts recently released their new single, "The Great Unknown". It is now available via digital platforms found here.

Check out the official lyric video below.

Photo by Intetsu