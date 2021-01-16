SEASON OF GHOSTS Vocalist SOPHIA - "Tuck Your Rockstar Egos In And Roll Out Your Best Manners When Touring"

As part of their ongoing Tour Tips series, Digital Tour Bus recently asked Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia Aslanides for her advice on being a musician on the road. Following is an excerpt from Sophia's rundown.

Mind your manners.

Sophia: "I know this probably goes without saying, but these are crazy times we’re living in, so I’m gonna state the obvious. Tuck your rockstar egos in and roll out your best manners when touring. It’s gonna make things so much easier for everybody. I see so much rudeness when touring I can’t believe it. It’s happened several times that my band was headlining a festival and I was the one who greeted each and every other band, even though traditionally smaller bands are supposed to greet bigger bands first. Also, guess what! I even got some weird looks from some people and that one time I got no greeting back from the opening act of the show either.

I used to live and play music in Japan some years back and there was a strict hierarchy and some serious manners going on at shows. All bands used to gather in a circle in the morning before rehearsals and greet each other, thank the staff we’d be working with and keep a low profile, even if we were the headliner. I believe the west could take a page off Japan’s book on this one. Rudeness is unprofessional."

Pay attention to fans

Sophia: "People spend money and time to come out there and see you perform your music, so take extra care and look after them. They could be anywhere else in the world right now, but they chose to be there, with you. No matter how high or low you might be in your career, never forget who made it possible. Fans are people and they’re unique and everyone has their story. I’m always eager to hear what people have to say and I’ve learned all sorts of amusing things from fans all across the globe through the years. Ultimately, music exists to nurture the spirit and remind us that all is one and one is all, so as musicians we might as well attune to this notion."

