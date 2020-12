Manowar has released the video below, offering their Seasons Greetings.

Says the band: "It’s been a trying year for all of us, but we will get on the other side of this. Together! See you in 2021!"

Manowar's 40th Anniversary Tour 2021 is currently scheduled to launch on April 6 at Stadthalle in Zwickau, Germany. Find the band's complete tour schedule here.