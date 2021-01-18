SEASONS Releases "Killing Season" Video

Ferocious riffs set the metalcore sound on fire for Seasons and their latest video / single "Killing Season". The vicious lyrics and scorching performance give "Killing Season" its complete story. "Killing Season" was written from the perspective of Jason of the Friday The 13th franchise. The latest installment, Friday The 13th: Vengence 2, will be released in the fall of 2021. "Killing Season" is sliced and ready to make you scream!

"This song was written from the perspective of the fictional masked murderer Jason Voorhees from the Friday The 13th franchise." says Seasons. "The song is loaded with references to different aspects of Jason and events that happen to the character throughout the movie franchise. We are very excited and proud to say that the song will be featured on the soundtrack for the movie Friday The 13th: Vengeance 2. This movie is expected to be released in the fall of 2021."

For further details, visit Seasons on Facebook.