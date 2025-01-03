Seattle’s HYPERSTRIKE Release Debut Single “Warning Shot”

Action metal war machine, Hyperstrike, has released the aptly named debut single, "Warning Shot," on all digital platforms.

“Warning Shot” is an electrifying showcase of the band’s collective power. Chop Daddy lays down thunderous slap bass lines, driving the track’s explosive groove, while The Claw shreds through with razor-sharp, incendiary guitar riffs. Goblin commands the rhythm with machine-like precision and relentless intensity on drums, setting the stage for Brain Lord’s fierce, dynamic vocals to unleash the song’s raw energy. Together, the band delivers a high-octane anthem about a man pushed to his limits, crafting a powerful narrative of tension and resolve that hits as hard as their sound.

Hyperstrike is Seattle's action metal war machine. Founded in 2024 by bass-slapping juggernaut Ben "Chop Daddy" Bennett, this band doesn’t play music; they drop sonic bombs. With a shadowy past tearing through thrash titans Warbringer and Bonded by Blood, and reigning as the "Lord of the Low End" in sci-fi shredders Xoth, Bennett knew exactly what kind of beast he was building. First, he wrangled in Ilya, the shredder known as "The Claw," an assassin with riffs sharper than steel. Then came Adon, the "Brain Lord"—a maniacal force spitting venomous truths, carrying the fire from his days in Ghost Ship Octavius and the twisted depths of Spiritual Suicide. Together, they built a soundtrack for the end of the world: songs about nuclear meltdowns, cage fighters, and kings of the slain.

The final weapon in their arsenal? Josh, a drum-detonating powerhouse known as "Goblin Hammer," whose percussive assault forged their chaos into a relentless onslaught. Hyperstrike is a raw, unfiltered force with hearts of steel and a taste for mania. No apologies. No survivors. Just unrelenting aggression. Brace for impact—because once the trigger drops, nothing will ever be the same.

Lineup:

Ben (Chop Daddy) Bennett - Speed Chopper Bass

Adon (Brain Lord) Fanion - Maniacal Pyro Vocals

Ilya (Siberian Claw) Ignatov - Elite Assassin Shred Guitar

Josh (Goblin Hammer) Hoffman - Master Drum Blaster

(Photo: Vance Bratcher)