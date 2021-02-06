SEBASTIAN BACH - 14 New Songs Demoed For Next Album

As Sebastian Bach continues work on his as yet untitled new solo album, which will be the follow-up to Give 'Em Hell, released in 2014, he has taken to Twitter with a photo displaying several CDs worth of 2021 demos, and the following update:

"*NEW MUSIC UPDATE* 14 Brand New Songs to make (an album) from! Thanks @john5guitarist @orianthi @TheRealDevinB @Stevestevens @bjarzombek @brentwoodsmusic @AlienSatan @sanesi @kevinchown & all who helped me out! If u like Skid Slave sUBHUMAN AngelDown Kicking GiveEmHell u will dig this2".

The list of musicians who have contributed to Sebastian Bach's forthcoming solo album includes: Orianthi (Alice Cooper, Michael Jackson), John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana, and Jeremy Colson.

(Sebastian Bach photo courtesy of Mark Weiss and The Decade That Rocked)