SEBASTIAN BACH Addresses SKID ROW Reunion Rumours Follwing Departure Of ERIK GRÖNWALL - "We Should Be Giving Something Back To The Fans"

In the wake of vocalist Erik Grönwall announcing he has left Skid Row in the interest of his health, the internet is ablaze with rumours that iconic singer Sebastian Bach is poised to rejoin the band. Skid Row has yet to address the rumours, while back has made it clear yet again during an interiew with Metal Hammer he's all for a reunion.

Bach: "For me, doing three albums with Skid Row, I was just getting started, I didn't think it would be over and done with so quick. I can definitely see that (reunion)happening considering they play the same songs I play. When I get a substantial royalty check for an album I did with musicians that I haven't been in the same room with since 1996, I feel like a piece of shit. Because we should be giving something back to the fans that have made this great life possible."

Skid Row shared the following message regarding Erik Grönwall#s departure:

"Today Skid Row and Erik Grönwall jointly announce that Erik will step down as the vocalist for Skid Row. Longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will be taking over vocal duties for the upcoming scheduled four concerts. Erik has decided that the travel and rigors of the road is not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and wants to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family. Skid Row is proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years and we wish nothing but the best to him and his health. To celebrate the last two years the band will be releasing a live album that perfectly captures this moment of time in the band's 35+ year history, to be announced soon."

Grönwall took to social media to explain his decision to leave the band, writing: "Yes, I have decided to leave Skid Row. The main reason being that it’s proved difficult to prioritize my health and full recovery as the lead singer of the band.

"In 2021 I was undergoing treatment against leukemia and that gave me a superpower called perspective. I decided to use that perspective and write down the values I wanted to live by for the rest of my life. On top of that list it says “health first”. I’ve had to look at that list a lot of times this last year, questioning if I’m really living according to my values. At the end of the day I realized the answer was no.

"As a result of the treatments and transplant my immune system was impaired. You can think of my immune system as a 4 year old kid bringing home all kinds of viruses from preschool. It takes awhile to build up that resistance again but my immune system is getting stronger every day. However I’m still doing regular check ups (blood tests) at the hematology department in Sweden, which has proved challenging while keeping up with the Skid Row schedule. I have way too much respect for my medical history to push myself to the limit.

"I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more. I understand that Skid Row is a touring band but like I told the guys: 'if I can’t prioritize my health, then I’m not the right guy for the job'.

"Please note, I’m NOT sick and it’s not that I don’t want to tour. I love being on the road. And of course we have tried to find the right balance together but at the end of the day I realized that it was better for me to step aside.

"So now I’m going to focus on my full recovery, and come back stronger than ever. Meanwhile I’m finalizing my biography. And I’m going to start writing my own music again.

"Lastly, once again thank you to everyone who accepted me as the singer of this iconic band.

"Always remember that no job, no money, no fame is worth your health or well being. Health first always. I owe this decision to the guy in the second picture and I’m proud to be able to say that I kept my promise to him. Health first!"

Grönwall followed up with a video message to the fans expressing his gratitude for their support, and goes into detal regarding his decision to leave Skid Row.

Skid Row x Lzzy Hale 2024 concert dates:

May

17 - Carterville, IL - Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

18 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

31 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

June

1 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento