SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Plans For Slave To The Grind 30th Anniversary Tour For Fall 2021 - "Dates Are Booked, Fingers Are Crossed Mother Truckers!"

Vocalist Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) has checked in with the following announcement:

"Fall 2021, we will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Slave To The Grind! We will play the record in its entirety across the USA. Dates are booked, fingers are crossed mother truckers! From the first time we did this in Hollywood, California in 2019 we knew it was meant to be! We cannot wait for the return of rock and roll to the United States of America and we're going to be grinding it out all across the country Fall 2021 if singing is actually allowed again! Hope to see you at the show!"

Stay tuned for details as they become available.

Skid Row released Slave To The Grind, their second album, in June 1991 to critical acclaim. Compared to the band's self-titled debut from 1989, Slave To The Grind was considerably heavier and set them apart from the hair bands they had been lumped in with when the first record surfaced. Five singles were released - "Monkey Business", "Slave To The Grind", "Wasted Time", "In a Darkened Room" and "Quicksand Jesus" - and while the latter three were ballads, Slave To The Grind made an impact with heavier tracks like "Mudkicker", "Riot Act", "Livin' On A Chain Gang", "Get the Fuck Out" as well as "Monkey Business" and the title track.