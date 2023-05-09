SEBASTIAN BACH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Rock For The Heart Show In Fargo, ND Streaming

On May 6th, 107.9 The Fox presented the seconnd annual Rock From The Heart concert in Fargo, ND featuring Sebastian Bach to raise money and awareness for aortic health. The show took place at the Avalon Events Center.

Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Here I Am"

"18 and Life"

"Piece of Me"

"The Threat"

"American Metalhead"

"Monkey Business"

"Tom Sawyer" (Rush)

"I Remember You"

"Slave to the Grind"

"Stuck Inside"

"In a Darkened Room"

Encore:

"Youth Gone Wild"

Sebastian Bach's tour schedule is as follows:

May

28 - Boatnik 2023 - Grants Pass, OR

30 - House of Blues - North Myrtle Beach, SC

July

21 - Northern Lights Music Festival 2023 - Escanaba, MI

August

4 - Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa 2023 - Minnedosa, MB

Seoptember

1 - FanBoy Expo 2023 - Orlando, FL