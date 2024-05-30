SEBASTIAN BACH Names Artists He'd Still Like To Perform With - "...Anybody Whose Fan Club That I Joined When I Was 12"

In a new feature at Metal Hammer, Sebastian Bach pulls no punches answering fan questions on everything from celebrity feuds to Skid Row regrets and hopes for the future. Read a couple of excerpts below...

Bachfan20 asked, What inspired your new album?

Sebastian Bach: “My vinyl collection. I tried as hard as I could to make an album in 2024 that feels like an album from the 70s. I enlisted Elvis Baskette, who’s produced Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash and Alter Bridge, and I got Robert Ludwig, who unbelievably mastered Led Zeppelin II, Kiss Alive! and so many more. He’s since retired, so my album was one of the last ones he ever did. My father painted the cover – the painting had been rolled up in a tube since 1978!”

Maxybyrne asked, You’ve shared a stage with just about everybody, but who remains on your bucket list?

Bach: “I am such a fan of rock music, just like anybody that reads Metal Hammer, and I get a very hard psychological tic in my brain when I’m hanging out with somebody like Geezer Butler or Geddy Lee or Gene Simmons - anybody whose fan club that I joined when I was 12. There’s a voice in my brain saying, ‘This cannot be real!’ I don’t know if other musicians sell a million records and then they feel like they belong at a dinner table with AC/DC. But when you say to me, who would you like to play with – it’s still those goofballs known as Skid Row, because I think the fans deserve that.”

Sebastian Bach's new album, Child Within The Man, was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video:

Bach has kicked off the What Do I Got To Lose? US tour. The tour - a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances - wraps June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click here for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

Sebastian Bach’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

May

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

June

1 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

2 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

4 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues