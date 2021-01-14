SEBASTIAN BACH On WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's Debut Single "Distance" - "It Hit Me So Hard That I Can Never Listen To It Again"

Sebastian Bach was recently interviewed by Vinny Cecolini of The Aquarian. During their lengthy, and very interesting chat, Baz is asked if he views music as an escape? His reply:

"According to scientists, some people are wired to respond emotionally to music and some people are not. I am here to tell you that my family and I—my mom, dad, sister, brother and aunt—would weep when we heard music that we liked. My little brother, who plays hockey, is a hardcore metalhead. I grew up in a household where if Elvis came on the television my family would freeze while my Aunt Leslie bawled her eyes out. What was up with my family?! Then, when I was a little boy it started happening to me whenever I saw KISS. I remember my mom letting me stay up late one night to see them on either Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, Midnight Special or In Concert. And when they hit the screen my family would almost have to take me to the hospital. I cried and couldn’t breathe. My mother would scream, 'Sebastian, what’s wrong with you?' I didn’t know what was happening to me. After seeing KISS only on posters and in magazines I couldn’t handle seeing them move. I couldn’t believe how Gene [Simmons] moved his arms like a marionette and how Ace Frehley played guitar. I would love to know why music just destroys some of us."

"When I heard the new Wolfgang Van Halen song ['Distance'], it hit me so hard that I can never listen to it again. I love Van Halen and Eddie so much that I can’t take it. When Wolfgang sings to his dad in heaven, it makes me think of my dad in heaven and it’s too much. The song is so emotionally powerful that I can’t listen to it. And then people ask me, 'Well, what did you think of the "Distance" music video?' And I tell them, 'Are you out of your fucking mind? There is no chance I am watching that. You would have to call a medic and take me out on a stretcher.' His voice is what does it to me. The way he sings that song just kills me. The first time I heard it, by the end of the song, I had to hold on to something, ‘cause my knees were buckling. But how can music do that?"

To read the complete interview with Sebastian, click here. The video for "Distance" by Wolfgang Van Halen can be seen below.

(Sebastian Bach photo courtesy of Mark Weiss and The Decade That Rocked)