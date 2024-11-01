SEBASTIAN BACH Teams With ORIANTHI For “Future Of Youth” Track And Video; Clip Features The Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts Choir

Sebastian Bach has released a new video - his fifth from his current album Child Within The Man - for “Future of Youth” with special guest performer, singer, songwriter and guitarist, Orianthi. Watch the video for the musically explosive and lyrically unflinching single below.

"I am so excited to share this song and video with the world!,” says the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor. “This collaboration with my friend Orianthi began many years ago. The song 'Future Of Youth' has always been very listenable to my ears due to the musicians involved and also the unbeatable combination of Elvis Baskette and Robert Ludwig. The chorus is something I could hear on the radio.”

In tribute to the song’s title, “Future Of Youth” features the Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts Choir from BACH’s recently adopted hometown of Las Vegas.

“To have the Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts Choir perform and sing in the video makes my heart pound with emotion,” Bach says, “because I fell in love with singing in my own church choir many, many years ago. It has always been a dream of mine to have an actual choir in one of my rock videos—to have one of the top choirs in the country rock out in 'Future of Youth' is exactly what the message of the song is about. The Future of Youth belongs to the Youth and no one else!”

Child Within The Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got To Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got To Lose?" video:

Bach's remaining 2024 tour dates are listed below:

November

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

6 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

8 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

December

14 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center (with Lita Ford)