SEBASTIAN BACH To Appear On Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America"; Video

Sebastian Bach is set to appear on the Food Network program, Worst Cooks In America, the reality series where contestants with poor cooking skills are put through a culinary boot camp. In the celebrity edition of the show, the winning celebrity gets a $50,000 prize to donate to the charity of their choice.

Bach shared the news in a recent interview with Fox 5 Vegas's "More" show, in which he discusses his experience working on The Gilmore Girls. Said Sebastian, "I love the Gilmore Girls. And now it's on Netflix, and I'm on the new one on Netflix, A Year In The Life. And my next TV appearance, I'm gonna be on a show on Food Network called the Worst Cooks In America."

Watch below:

Bach's new album, Child Within The Man, was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got To Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video: