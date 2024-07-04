SECRET RULE Release "Time Zero" Music Video

Italy's Secret Rule have released a video for "Time Zero", lifted from their new album, UNInVERSE, released last November via Lucky Bob Records / SPV.

Says the band: "'Time Zero' is an anthem of resilience and rebirth. In a world teetering on the edge of chaos, the song urges you to rise, confront your inner demons, and ignite the fire within. As stars fall and darkness looms, remember that you are forged from the very essence of the cosmos. Embrace the storm of life, find strength in your struggles, and be reborn from the flames. This is your moment to shine, to become immortal, and to conquer the void. Join us on this epic journey of survival and renewal!"

Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Disorder"

"Equilibrium"

"Shards Of Time"

"Gravity On Us"

"Uninverse"

"I Am"

"Time Zero"

"Multiple Me"

"From Null To Life"

"Black Hole"

"Time Zero" video:

Full album visualizer:

"I Am" video:

Lineup:

Angela Di Vincenzo - Vocals

Andy Menario - Guitar / Vocals

NicK Pedron - Bass / Vocals

Sebastiano Dolzani - Drums