SECRET SPHERE Release "Confession" Lyric Video

Italian power metallers, Secret Sphere, will release their 10th studio album, Blackened Heartbeat, on November 10 via Frontiers Srl. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the track “Confession” below:

Secret Sphere are considered pioneers of the Italian power metal scene, keeping the flag of the movement raised high alongside other famous acts of the same era, such as Labyrinth and Rhapsody Of Fire.

Led by the guitar player/producer Aldo Lonobile (Sweet Oblivion w/Geoff Tate, Archon Angel w/Zak Stevens, etc.) since 1999, the band has continuously delivered the goods, crafting a unique sound stemming from various influences.

“With Blackened Heartbeat we pushed the pedal to the metal, keeping strongly our roots into the power metal sound, we gave emphasis to the riffing and to the dark side of our music,” states guitarist Aldo Lonobile.

"The concept of Blackened Heartbeat explores, in a gloomy and magical atmosphere, the dark corners of the mind through the professional skills which cross over into supernatural of Dr. Julius B,” explains singer Roberto Messina, ”The brilliant psychologist is adrift due to a profound depressive crisis; unable to generate own emotions, he lives and works compulsively plundering the unconscious of his patients to drain vital lymph and feel again that now-dormant passionate rhythm, the ’blackened heartbeat,’ pulsating in his veins.”

Blackened Heartbeat shows the darkest, heaviest side of Secret Sphere. While most certainly the fastest album of the band’s career, with intricate drum patterns and technical, heavy guitar works; there are also majestic orchestrations and Roberto's unique vocal tone and exceptionally catchy melodies!

Blackened Heartbeat is the second comeback album with original singer Roberto Ramon Messina, who re-joined the band in 2021, releasing the album Lifeblood.

Tracklisting:

“The Crossing Toll”

“J’s Serenade”

“Aura”

“Bloody Wednesday”

“Captive”

“Dr. Julius B”

“Confession”

“One Day I Will”

“Anna”

“Psycho Kid”

“Blackened Heartbeat”

"Blackened Heartbeat" video:

“J’s Serenade” video:

Secret Sphere are:

Roberto Ramon Messina – Vocals

Aldo Lonobile – Guitars

Andrea Buratto – Bass

Gabriele Ciaccia – Keyboards

Marco Lazzarini – Drums

Antonio Agate – Orchestrations