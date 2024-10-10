SECRET SPHERE Share New Single And Lyric Video "The Night's Silent Accomplice"; Blackened Heartbeat Deluxe Edition Available This Month

Italian power metallers, Secret Sphere, are thrilled to share their new single and lyric video, “The Night’s Silent Accomplice”, coinciding with the announcement of the deluxe edition of their latest album, Blackened Heartbeat, available digitally on October 25 via Frontiers Music Srl.

“The Night’s Silent Accomplice” is a track taken from an alternative version of Secret Sphere’s successful album, Portrait Of A Dying Heart, released in 2012.

Vocalist Roberto Messina explains the origin of the song: “When my mind goes back to 2012, the year of the split with Secret Sphere, I feel so glad that we have reunited. Nowadays, any artistical disagreement that occurred is totally solved and forgotten... Everything but one “little” detail: 'The Night’s Silent Accomplice' was never able to see the light in its former version as it soon turned, after our split, into what is well-known as 'Portrait Of A Dying Heart', the prestigious debut of Secret Sphere partnership with Michele Luppi as a starring singer.

“I had composed and recorded my vocals on the album with something special and unique in mind, that could enter through ears and brain gradually, to settle down in the heart. Today we are ready to reassemble it in its original version and give it to life! Let's enjoy it together!”

Guitarist Aldo Lonobile adds: “When, in 2012, we decided to go separate ways with Roberto, the album that later became Portrait Of A Dying Heart was completely recorded and ready to mix. At that time there was a very different way of seeing the future of the band. Last month, we opened that recording session and we realized that this was something that our fans deserves to listen, like in the movie Sliding Doors, this is the other side of the story!”

Secret Sphere are:

Roberto Ramon Messina – Vocals

Aldo Lonobile – Guitars

Andrea Buratto – Bass

Gabriele Ciaccia – Keyboards

Marco Lazzarini – Drums

Antonio Agate – Orchestrations

(Photo - Cunene Photography)