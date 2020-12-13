See Artist TOMER PERETZ Paint GENE SIMMONS Portrait During The 15 Minutes Show Live Interview

The 15 Minutes Show, hosted by international artist Tomer Peretz, recently featured KISS icon Gene Simmons as a guest. During the short interview, Peretz paints the live portrait of Simmons that is now available for purchase (see below).

The 15 Minutes Show has released their latest collaboration with KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons.

500 limited edition prints from the live 15 Minutes session will be available for purchase. Printed on the highest professional quality paper, Fine Art Giclée, the 16 x 24 print is hand-signed by both Gene Simmons and the artist, Tomer Peretz. The prints will be $199 plus shipping + handling, and an additional 3% for additional costs.

A message states: "We are happy to announce that 50% of the print’s profit will be donated to Village For Vets, a non-profit organization dedicated to filling critical gaps in key services to homeless and at-risk veterans in greater Los Angeles. You can find more information here."

Print orders and availability will be processed on a first come first serve basis. Each purchase is time-stamped and will determine which numbered print you will receive. No requests for numbered prints.

Complete details can be found here.