SEEKING SIRENS Release "Splinter" Video

Seeking Sirens have released their new single "Splinter" on all streaming platforms, alongside a high energy video.

The band comments: “Folks can expect a much more aggressive composition than our recent debut. Heavy, scathing, with some serious groove and a lyrical direction focused on the innate capacity within us all to flourish in spite of struggle and tribulations. We hope listeners enjoy the high energy and dialed up heaviness, and we also hope the lyrical content resonates with those who have had to stand up to their friends, which can be infinitely harder than standing up to their enemies.”