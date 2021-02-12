SEETHER Release Fan Version Video For "Dangerous"

Seether has shared a special fan version video of their hit single, "Dangerous", that features an array of at-home performances submitted by a collection of their most ardent and talented admirers.

The video premiered on the band's official YouTube Channel this morning along with their heartfelt message of appreciation for their fan's unwavering support of their latest album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War). Released last summer, the album debuted at #2 on Billboard's Hard Rock chart while it's lead single "Dangerous" hit #1 at rock radio for three consecutive weeks last fall.

Last month, Seether shared the official music video for their single "Bruised and Bloodied", a standout track from Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. Directed by Alex Chaloff (Margo Price, Avi Kaplan), the track's heavy groove and lyrical bite are underscored in the menacing performance clip which harnesses the raw energy of the band's notoriously combustible live shows.

"Making the video for 'Bruised And Bloodied' felt surreal in many ways after the craziness that was 2020," says frontman Shaun Morgan. "That was the first time we had been in a room together in months and all of us felt this incredible exhilaration to be behind our instruments again. I felt like a kid again and hopefully the energy we were all sharing comes through the screen."

(Photo - Laura E. Partain)