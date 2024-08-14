SEETHER Release Official Music Video For Top 10 Rock Single "Judas Mind"

Rock music stalwarts, Seether, have released the official music video for their current Top 10 rock hit, "Judas Mind". Watch the video, directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye Music Visuals, and produced by Allison Woest, below.

The blistering single, the lead track off the band’s forthcoming studio album The Surface Seems So Far, has been quickly impacting rock radio since its release in July, rising up the Mediabase Active Rock chart (currently #7) and Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (currently #8), on its way to be another chart-topping hit for Seether.

Download/stream "Judas Mind" here.

Due out September 20 via Fantasy Records, The Surface Seems So Far, Seether’s ninth studio album, is an unapologetically aggressive record that continues the band’s legacy as champions of raw emotion while showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The 11-track collection, produced by frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan with veteran producer Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer) as engineer and mixer, is an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy, self-reflection, and emotion, with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns.

Adding to Seether’s impressive catalog, Morgan and his bandmates - Dale Stewart (bass), John Humphrey (drums), and Corey Lowery (guitar) - sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout The Surface Seems So Far, the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which boasted three No. 1 hits.

Pre-save/pre-order The Surface Seems So Far here.

Tracklisting:

"Judas Mind"

"Illusion"

"Beneath The Veil"

"Semblance Of Me"

"Walls Come Down"

"Try To Heal"

"Paint The World"

"Same Mistakes"

"Lost All Control"

"Dead On The Vine"

"Regret"

"Jesus Mind" lyric video:

Seether and Skillet are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, NC and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, MN. All dates are below.

Get tickets at skillet.com and seether.com/.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour - we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.

Skillet, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time Grammy Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again. "We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says Skillet.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

October

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

6 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

8 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

(Photo - Alex Berger)