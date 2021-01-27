SEETHER Share Brooding Music Video For New Single "Bruised And Bloodied"

Seether has shared the official music video for their brand-new single, "Bruised And Bloodied", a standout track from their latest album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") which debuted at #2 on Billboard's Hard Rock chart upon its release last year.

Directed by Alex Chaloff (Margo Price, Avi Kaplan), the track's heavy groove and lyrical bite are underscored in the menacing performance clip which harnesses the raw energy of the band's notoriously combustible live shows.

"Making the video for 'Bruised And Bloodied' felt surreal in many ways after the craziness that was 2020," says frontman Shaun Morgan. "That was the first time we had been in a room together in months and all of us felt this incredible exhilaration to be behind our instruments again. I felt like a kid again and hopefully the energy we were all sharing comes through the screen."

"Bruised And Bloodied", the second single released from Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") follows the album's lead single, "Dangerous," which topped rock radio at #1 for three consecutive weeks last fall. In between, the band shared videos for two fan-favorite album tracks, "Beg" and "Wasteland." Additionally, Seether has been highlighting tracks from their multi-platinum selling catalog with a series of virtual acoustic performance videos via their YouTube channel. Watch the latest clip for "Fine Again" off 2002's Disclaimer album.

(Photo - Laura E. Partain)