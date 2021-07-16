SEETHER Streaming New Single "Feast Or Famine"

Seether have released the new track, "Feast Or Famine", from their upcoming Wasteland - The Purgatory EP, which will be released July 30 digitally and October 22 on vinyl.

"Feast Or Famine" is an elegy for our current state of affairs and amplifies the band’s signature heavy groove and frontman Shaun Morgan’s lyrical bite.

Written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band's newest member, Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, Wasteland – The Purgatory EP demonstrates Seether's dynamism and creative versatility. Seething with dark muscularity, the urgent "What Would You Do?" is a beautiful and cathartic baptism-by-fire that never lets up. With Pixies' undertones and Beatle accents, "Will It Ever End?" is a startling, pandemic appropriate head trip that, like the voice in your head, goes to places unforeseen and unforgiven. "Feast Or Famine" sounds like the unholy progeny of AC/DC and Ozzy-era Sabbath. The EP is bookended by two versions of "Wasteland", the original album version and a stripped-down alternate version that features touches of piano and cello, but still retains the original's tormented drive. This latest release finds Seether, one of hard rock's most enduring and prolific bands, at the very top of their very productive game.

Wasteland - The Purgatory EP special vinyl edition will be released on 45rpm 12" vinyl on October 22. The band's online store will have a 500-unit super limited-edition custom Smoke and Translucent Red split color vinyl and a limited-edition Custom Clear with Smoky White Swirls color vinyl, while record stores will carry Custom Mixed Translucent Red with Smoky Black Swirls color vinyl.

Pre-order Wasteland - The Purgatory EP Vinyl & CD and exclusive merch here.

Wasteland - The Purgatory EP tracklisting:

"Wasteland" (original album version)

"What Would You Do?"

"Will It Ever End?"

"Feast Or Famine"

"Wasteland" (Alternate Version)

"Wasteland" (Alternate Version) video:

Seether they will join 3 Doors Down on the band's The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour as special guests on select dates throughout the summer. These shows kick off on July 17 in Huber Heights, OH and will see the bands play amphitheaters in major markets across the US. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Additionally, this fall will see Seether play several festivals including Louder Than Life 2021 in Louisville, KY and the sold-out Aftershock Festival 2021 in Sacramento, CA.

(Photo - Laura E. Partain)