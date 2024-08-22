SEPTICFLESH Announce "Infernus Sinfonica II" Live At Pepsi Center WTC On February 8

In a few short weeks, symphonic death metallers SepticFlesh will perform at a very special experience. On September 28, the band will bring their symphonic metal to the world-famous Acropolis of Athens and will be joined by the Athens State Orchestra with conductor Koen Schoots.

Today, the band is excited to announce they are bringing this special experience Infernus Sinfonica II to Mexico. On February 8, SepticFlesh will bring their symphonic metal concert at the Pepsi Center WTC. They will be joined by Mex Pops Orquesta & Coro and the Ninos y Jovenes Cantores Fam Unam with conductor Caesar Uriel Hernandez.

SepticFlesh comments, "Mexico, the time has come once again for the gathering of symphonies, the full orchestral experience returns, this time at the Pepsi Center, behold the Infernus Sinfonica II."

Purchase your tickets for the show at Pepsi Center WTC which will include over 100 musicians on stage, here.

Following the performance at the Acropolis of Athens on September 28, SepticFlesh will embark on an epic journey across Europe with the Modern Primitive Tour 2024 from October 3 - November 2. Joining them as special guests are Equilibrium, Scar Of The Sun, and Oceans.

Dates:

October

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

4 - Kortrijk, Belgium - DVG Club

5. - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

6 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

8 - Nilvange, France - Le Guelard Plus

9 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

10 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

11 - La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Quai Metal

12 - Vannes, France - L'Echonova

13 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

17 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

19 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

20 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

23 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall

25 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

26 - Wroclaw, Poland - Transformator

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum

29 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

31 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

November

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

Lineup:

Seth Siro Anton - Vocals, Bass

Christos Antoniou - Guitar, Orchestra

Sotiris Anunnaki V - Clean Vocals, Guitar, 12 String Guitar

Psychon - Guitar

Kerim 'Krimh' Lechner - Drums

(Photo - Stella Mouzi)