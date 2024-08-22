SEPTICFLESH Announce "Infernus Sinfonica II" Live At Pepsi Center WTC On February 8
August 22, 2024, 20 minutes ago
In a few short weeks, symphonic death metallers SepticFlesh will perform at a very special experience. On September 28, the band will bring their symphonic metal to the world-famous Acropolis of Athens and will be joined by the Athens State Orchestra with conductor Koen Schoots.
Today, the band is excited to announce they are bringing this special experience Infernus Sinfonica II to Mexico. On February 8, SepticFlesh will bring their symphonic metal concert at the Pepsi Center WTC. They will be joined by Mex Pops Orquesta & Coro and the Ninos y Jovenes Cantores Fam Unam with conductor Caesar Uriel Hernandez.
SepticFlesh comments, "Mexico, the time has come once again for the gathering of symphonies, the full orchestral experience returns, this time at the Pepsi Center, behold the Infernus Sinfonica II."
Purchase your tickets for the show at Pepsi Center WTC which will include over 100 musicians on stage, here.
Following the performance at the Acropolis of Athens on September 28, SepticFlesh will embark on an epic journey across Europe with the Modern Primitive Tour 2024 from October 3 - November 2. Joining them as special guests are Equilibrium, Scar Of The Sun, and Oceans.
Dates:
October
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
4 - Kortrijk, Belgium - DVG Club
5. - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
6 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
8 - Nilvange, France - Le Guelard Plus
9 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
10 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
11 - La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Quai Metal
12 - Vannes, France - L'Echonova
13 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
17 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
19 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
20 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
23 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall
25 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
26 - Wroclaw, Poland - Transformator
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
28 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum
29 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02
30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
31 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café
November
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
2 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus
Lineup:
Seth Siro Anton - Vocals, Bass
Christos Antoniou - Guitar, Orchestra
Sotiris Anunnaki V - Clean Vocals, Guitar, 12 String Guitar
Psychon - Guitar
Kerim 'Krimh' Lechner - Drums
(Photo - Stella Mouzi)