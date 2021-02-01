SEPULTURA Are Turning Into Comic Heroes With DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal Series; Other Acts Lined Up Include MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, OZZY, And More

In anticipation of the international launch of DC’s runaway 2020 hit limited series, Dark Nights: Death Metal, the publisher announced today plans to collaborate with seven of the most renowned metal music bands for Dark Nights: Death Metal - Band Edition.

One of these bands will be Brazilian metal heavyweight Sepultura with artist Pedro Mauro creating the cover.

Representing a cross-section of metal music from across genres and generations, each special edition will feature a variant cover spotlighting a different metal band, an introduction from the band, and an exclusive interview.

The lineup includes:



Issue #1: Featured band: Megadeth. Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido.

Issue #2: Featured band: Ghost. Cover artist: Werther Dell’ Edera.

Issue #3: Featured band: Lacuna Coil. Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso.

Issue #4: Featured band: Opeth. Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray.

Issue #5: Featured band: Sepultura. Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro.

Issue #6: Featured band: Dream Theater. Cover artist: Santi Casas.

Issue #7: Featured band: Ozzy Osbourne. Cover artist: Marco Mastrazzo.

The Dark Knights: Death Metal seven-issue series event will launch in 13 countries internationally in March and rollout throughout 2021.

Dark Nights: Death Metal, from the bestselling team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, launched in the U.S in June 2020. Dark Knights: Death Metal is the sequel to the smash-hit 2017-18 series Dark Nights: Metal, which brought widespread changes to the DC universe and introduced fans to the Dark Multiverse and a runaway-hit villain, the Batman Who Laughs.

When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, who have all been separated, fight to survive.

The seven single issues with the Band edition variant covers will be published monthly in eight countries: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Turkey.

For the Collectors' Omnibus Edition featuring additional bonus content, these eight countries will be joined by Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Korea, and Japan.

DC’s international publishing partners from each participating country will announce their respective release dates with press releases soon, so check out their social media for the latest information.

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)