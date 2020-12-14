SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Performs Playthrough Of METALLICA's "Battery" (Video)

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has uploaded a new drum playthrough video, this time featuring himself hammering his way through Metallica's "Battery". Check it out below.

Casagrande: "I played my way! No audio editing, no samples, no triggers. Audio recorded with the EAD10 plugged straight to my phone (using the device’s camera to record the video). I believe the original song was recorded without a click track, which means that the tempo is volatile." 

CHeck out Casagrande's previous playthrough video of Slipknot's "People = Shit" below.



