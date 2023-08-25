SEPULTURA Planning Live Album Release - "A Celebration Of Our History, Our Music," Say Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER; Video

Bloodstock Festivals has released the new video below, stating: "Legendary Sepultura guitarist, Andrease Kisser, stopped by to talk with Oran on the Bloodstock TV sofa, where he talks about the bands hectic schedule since the pandemic, news of a live album, and his views on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

Last month, Von Frankenstein Monster Gear announced the launch of Andreas Kisser Nickel Plated Electric Guitar Strings. The latest in VFMG’s artist signature series, Andreas Kisser strings are available in two sets and have been meticulously handcrafted to deliver unparalleled performance. As guitarist of the legendary band Sepultura, Andreas Kisser has left an indelible mark on the metal scene, and his collaboration with VFMG promises to bring the playing experience to a whole new level.

Metalheads know that the intensity of the music is a fiery inferno that burns brighter with every power chord and blistering solo. To unleash the monstrous potential of metal players, Von Frankenstein Monster Gear reached out to Andreas Kisser to create his signature strings.

Hailing from Brazil, Andreas is best known as the guitarist of Sepultura, having played with the band on every release since their second album, “Schizophrenia”, in 1987. He’s also known for his involvement in metal tribute band Hail! and Latin American metal supergroup De La Tierra. Andreas has discerning tastes in his gear. His rig is notorious in the metal community, and when putting his name behind signature strings, he’d settle for nothing less than exceptional durability, unmatched tone, and uncompromised clarity - VFMG delivered on all fronts.

Commenting on his collaboration with VFMG, Andreas said, “I’m very happy and excited to be a part of the Von Frankenstein family. I am impressed by the balance and response of these strings. They have a perfect bounce against the guitar pick and are taking my sound to a new level. I couldn’t be more satisfied, and I’m looking forward to a long-term relationship with VFMG!”

With an ideal blend of gauges for metal tunings, Andreas Kisser strings offer a balanced tension that allows for lightning-fast riffing, bone-crushing palm mutes, and awe-inspiring bends. Von Frankenstein guitar strings are made by hand on a US workbench using the finest domestically sourced materials. Each string undergoes a careful process where nickel-plated steel is wrapped around a treated hex steel core, ensuring top-notch quality, exceptional feel, and utmost durability. This painstaking approach avoids haste and mass production, catering to the needs of even the most discerning tone freaks.

VFMG Andreas Kisser Nickel Plated Electric Guitar Strings are available in two sets. Forest Frequencies™ (AK1049) are regular gauge for D/A/F/C/G/D tuning at .010/.013/.017/.028/.038/.049, while Infected Voices™ (AK1360) are heavy gauge for A#/F/C/G#/D#/A# tuning at .013/.017/.021/.041/.050/.060.

Whether shredding on stage or unleashing hell in the studio, VFMG Andreas Kisser Nickel Plated Electric Guitar Strings are designed to put in the work.

Learn more and get a closer look at vonfrankensteinmonstergear.com.

- AK1049 retails for $13.49

- AK1360 retails for $13.99