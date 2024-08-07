SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Joins UGLY KID JOE For Live Tribute To Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY KILMISTER; Video

Bloodstock Festivals has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Relive the energy and excitement of Ugly Kid Joe's phenomenal performance at the Bloodstock Open Air metal festival on August 13th, 2023. Performing on the prestigious Ronnie James Dio Stage, the band delivered a high-octane set that captivated fans from start to finish. Known for their irreverent and infectious style, Ugly Kid Joe treated the audience to a mix of their classic hits and fan favorites, showcasing their enduring talent and showmanship.

"The highlight of the night was a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead. Ugly Kid Joe's rendition of the iconic 'Ace Of Spades' was made even more special with the appearance of Sepultura's guitarist Andreas Kisser, who joined the band on stage for this touching performance. The crowd erupted as the powerful chords and gritty vocals paid homage to one of heavy metal's most revered figures, creating a moment of unity and respect among metalheads."

Ugly Kid Joe are back in Europe this summer for several festivals as well as a handful of intimate headline shows. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at this location. Upcoming dates are listed below.

August

14 - Concentracao Internacional de Motos - Gois, Portugal

17 - Jailbreak Festival - Horsens, Denmark

18 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Mezz Concerts & Dance - Breda, Netherlands

20 - The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France

21 - Zik Zak - Ittre, Belgium

23 - Riverside Open Air - Aaburg, Switzerland

24 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, UK -

25 - Arts Club - Liverpool, UK

26 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

27 - Zumhof - Birmingham, UK

29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

30 - M11 - Milton Keynes, UK

31 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

September

1 - Princess Pavillion - Falmouth, UK