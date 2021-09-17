SEPULTURA's Sepulnation Unboxed; Video

Despite being arguably Brazil’s biggest ever music export, when extreme metal legends Sepultura lost their original frontman and founder (alongside brother and drummer Iggor Cavalera) Max Cavalera in 1996 after their hugely influential Roots album, many thought the band would not recover from his departure. However, in Cleveland, Ohio punk and hardcore scene veteran Derrick Green, Sepultura found a formidable, towering force that would lead the band with power and conviction through this new era of their career.

Sepulnation - The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009, released through BMG on October 22, celebrates the bands seconds phase, and this five-album boxset (across eight slabs of vinyl or five CDs) contains the albums; Against, Nation, Roorback, Dante XXI and A-Lex, all of which are half speed cut, remastered and back on 180g vinyl for the first time in a decade and also as a collector’s CD box.

In addition, the Roorback album features the rare Revolusongs EP, which is available for the first time digitally and saw the band celebrate their influences with covers of bands as musically broad as Devo, Exodus, U2 and Massive Attack.

You can watch an unboxing video below:

Any fans who feared that this new lineup of Sepultura would see the band taming their intense and heavy approach were not left disappointed when Against came out of the traps in 1998. With the powerhouse that is Iggor Cavalera still on drums (he remained for four of the five albums), Andreas Kisser’s grinding guitars and bassist Paula Jr’s heavy bottom end powered behind Derrick Green’s guttural roar and Sepultura sounded heavier and more forceful than ever. This period would see the band continue to push their sound forward and challenge new sounds and styles, but they never lost sight of what was the core of the band. The righteous, rebellious nature remained with the 1998 album Nation calling for ‘one nation, Sepulnation,’ – a rallying cry that stayed with the band throughout their long and challenging career.

Sepulnation - The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009 brings the focus back on a period of the band that may have been missed by early supporters and shows that the fire continued to burn bright throughout.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura's history,” states frontman Derrick Green. “I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!”

Pre-order here.

Sepulnation - The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009 tracklisting:

Against:

Side A

"Against"

"Choke"

"Rumors"

"Old Earth"

"Floaters in Mud"

"Boycott"

"Tribus"

"Common Bonds"

Side B

"F.O.E."

"Reza"

"Unconscious"

"Kamaitachi"

"Drowned Out"

"Hatred Aside"

"T3rcermillennium"

Nation:

Side A

"Sepulnation"

"Revolt"

"Border Wars"

"One Man Army"

Side B

"Vox Populi"

"The Ways of Faith"

"Uma Cura"

"Who Must Die?"

Side C

"Saga"

"Tribe to a Nation"

"Politricks"

"Human Cause"

Side D

"Reject"

"Water"

"Valtio"

Roorback (inc. Revolusongs – Disc 2):

Side A

"Come Back Alive"

"Godless"

"Apes of God"

"More of the Same"

"Urge"

"Corrupted"

Side B

"As It Is"

"Mind War"

"Leech"

"The Rift"

"Bottomed Out"

"Activist"

"Outro"

Side C

"Messiah"

"Angel"

"Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos"

Side D

"Mongoloid"

"Mountain Song"

"Bullet the Blue Sky"

"Piranha"

Dante XXI:

Side A

"Lost" (Intro)

"Dark Wood of Error"

"Convicted in Life"

"City of Dis"

"False"

"Fighting On"

Side B

"Limbo" (Intro)

"Ostia"

"Buried Words"

"Nuclear Seven"

"Repeating the Horror"

"Eunoe" (Intro)

"Crown and Miter"

"Primium Mobile "(Intro)

"Still Flame"

A-Lex:

Side A

"A-Lex I"

"Moloko Mesto"

"Filthy Rot"

"We've Lost You!"

"What I Do!"

Side B

"A-Lex II"

"The Treatment"

"Metamorphosis"

"Sadistic Values"

Side C

"Forceful Behavior"

"Conform"

"A-Lex III"

"The Experiment"

"Strike"

Side D

"Enough Said"

"Ludwig Van"

"A-Lex IV"

"Paradox"