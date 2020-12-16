SEPULTURA To Perform Exclusive Set With ORQUESTRA SINFONICA BRASILEIRA At Rock In Rio 2021
December 16, 2020, an hour ago
The story of Brazils thrash force #1, Sepultura, and the most important metal festival in Brazil, Rock In Rio, is getting a new chapter: Next year, the band will play an outstanding show on the festival's opening day and join forces with the Orquestra Sinfonica for a special selection of songs. The Orquestra Sinfonica Brasileira is one of the country's foremost orchestras and plays an important role in the cultural life of Brazil.
Having released their 2013's performance with French percussion group Les Tambours De Bronx as live album and having premiered the first single, "Isolation", from their latest album Quadra in 2019, Sepultura are ready to deliver once again an outstanding performance in Rio 2021.
Andreas Kisser states: "We’re very happy and honored to be part of Rock In Rio once again, especially now to open the first day of the festival, the Heavy Metal Day, with the Orquestra Sinfonica from Brazil. The biggest orchestra in Brazil and the most powerful. We got a very special set list with Sepultura songs, with songs from classical composer and we will perform the 'Ludwig Van' song that we recorded on the A-Lex album live. It is a fantastic opportunity to do a unique show again on Rock in Rio and we cannot wait to see you all on stage!"
Sepultura recently announced the Quadra European Tour with Sacred Reich and Crowbar for fall 2021. Tickets and VIP upgrades here.
Tour dates:
November
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
5 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2
10 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Datart
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
17 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
19 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
21 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
24 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
30 - Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
December
1 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
3 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7
4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
5 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat