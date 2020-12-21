SEPULTURA To Release Official SepulQuarta Sessions Album In 2021

During the early stages of the ongoing pandemic, Sepultura launched their weekly SepulQuarta sessions, which featured the band interacting / performing with special guests from the metal world, 57 in total. During the last episode, which aired on December 19th, it was revealed that the musical performances will be released as an album in 2021. It's unknown at this time if all 28 musical performances will be included.

Guitarist Andreas Kisser comments: "I think it's really exciting, because it's very unique. Of course, we're gonna remix the sound and everything, make it the best that we can, but the versions are there. This is something possible only because of the quarantine situation, of the lockdown. Imagine we're doing an album like that in normal circumstances... it would be impossible. And the great thing (is) everybody was so excited to be a part of it and really happy to play Sepultura stuff. We played with people that influenced Sepultura; we had bands that were influenced by Sepultura, we had Brazilian artists; pop artists, metal artists. The version of 'Ratamahatta' was so unique, so different, and we didn't see any limitations."

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)