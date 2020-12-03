SEPULTURA Welcome GASTAO MOREIRA And RICARDO BATALHA To This Week's SepulQuarta Session; TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy Joins In For Performance Of "Slave New World"

This Saturday, December 5, will see a new episode of Sepultura's SepulQuarta series. The Brazilian metal heavyweights will welcome Brazilian music journalists Gastao Moreira and Ricardo Batalha to their round for a live Q&A. For the quarantine jam session, Matt Heafy from Trivum will join the band to perform "Slave New World" from Sepultura's Chaos A.D. album (1993).

Andreas Kisser comments: "This week on the all new SepulQuarta we will chat with two of the best music journalists in Brazil, our friends Gastao Moreira and Ricardo Batalha, truly masters of musical knowledge! Also we will jam 'Slave New World' with the amazing Matt Heafy from Trivium, do not miss this! See you all on Saturday!”

Join this Saturday for SepulQuarta, which will start at 9 PM, CET / 5 PM, Brazilian time and noon, PST here.

Sepultura recently released a cover of the 80s mega-hit, "Tainted Love".

A message from the band: "Sepulnation, we have a surprise for you! We recorded a cover version of the song 'Tainted Love' for the soundtrack of the Brazilian TV show Desalma (Globoplay). 'Tainted Love' was composed by Ed Cobb, originally released by Gloria Jones, and got famous worldwide by Soft Cell's version. The song is available now on most digital platforms!"

