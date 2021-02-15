Serbia's THE BIG DEAL Sign With Frontiers

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of an extremely promising melodic hard rock band from Serbia, The Big Deal.

The band first came together when guitarist, composer, and producer Srdjan Brankovic and his wife Nevena Brankovic, who is an academic pianist and singer, met singer Ana Nikolic. Ana had spent the past few years fronting local bands, but after meeting Srdjan and Nevena, they started collaborating in the studio together. While working on some new ideas, Srdjan thought how interesting it would be to include Ana's vocals in addition to Nevena's in their recordings. After a couple of recordings were finished, they were overjoyed with the results and thus some of their first demos were born. These were the forerunners of the music that was presented to Frontiers and gained them a deal. The lineup for the band was then completed with the addition of drummer Marko Milojevic.

Both Srdjan and Marko are members of the most successful Serbian progressive metal band, AlogiA. Throughout his career, Srdjan has played on many festivals and tours, recorded and collaborated on countless studio and live albums, and opened for some well-known bands such as Whitesnake, Ian Paice, Apocalyptica, Savatage, and more. He was also a member of Michael Matijevic's live band in Bulgaria. On his Expedition Delta and Alogia albums, he collaborated with names such as Tim 'Ripper' Owens, Mark Boals, Erik Norlander, Gary Wehrkamp, Fabio Lione, and Hansi Kursch, among others.

Brankovic states, "I am happy to say that we signed a contract with the premier rock and metal label Frontiers and I am very excited that my priority in the forthcoming years will be cooperation with them. I seem to have found my music a home in the best place in the music universe, since I believe that Frontiers is a label with the best ideas and fantastic projects and releases, which have made the rock scene look far more beautiful and powerful. We start the collaboration with a newly formed band, created in a combination of ideas with Frontiers.

"At the suggestion of the Director of Frontiers, we agreed that the name of the band will be “The Big Deal” and It will be a “must-have” for fans of melodic rock/metal. Next to me on guitar, a very exciting line-up will feature piano-virtuoso-lady who sings at the same time, Nevena, who I would characterize as an original appearance on the rock scene. Beside Nevena, another rock lady is involved, as a singer. Her name is Ana and she is a r'n'r lover, with a very authentic and beautiful voice. Marko, a friend from my parent-band, will be in charge of the drums, and a well known Frontiers associated rock star will be in charge of the bass lines (stay tuned on that).

"We are already greatly in the process of recording demos for the album. Needless to say we're absolutely thrilled about this. Cheers and stay tuned for more info!”