SERCATI Present Official Animated Video For "Before The Battle"

Melodic black metal combo, Sercati, have unleashed the official animated video for "Before The Battle", a track taken from their latest album, Devoted, Demons And Mavericks, out via Wormholedeath on all digital platforms here.

"This small old-school cartoon is a collaboration between the drawer Pyel and the band Sercati. This idea was born during the first confinement and the work started few days later. The Nightstalker fights against the Anesthetist once again."

Video Credits:

Before the Battle - Sercati

Animation : Pyel Inc

Sound design : Steve Fabry